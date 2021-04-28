Elder grad running from Columbus to Cincinnati to raise money for children’s hospitals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Josh Rieskamp is running from Columbus to Cincinnati Saturday to raise funds for children’s hospitals in both cities.
Have you ever run this far before?
“No,” answers Rieskamp. “I ran 40 miles last year during the pandemic just around Columbus, and it went pretty well. So, I sort of started planning - well how can I go longer.”
And that is where the idea came from for this Ohio State Neuroscience Ph.D. candidate.
Rieskamp has been running marathons for about six years now. Just last weekend, he was the fastest runner at the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon in Louisville.
Rieskamp says running is a nice distraction from his studies at Ohio State.
“It makes me a happier and more balanced person,” explains Rieskamp. “So, if I’m a happier more balanced person, I’m probably also going to be a better grad student.”
But this is a challenge the Elder High School grad is ready to tackle.
He is raising money for both Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
“They’re [both hospitals] really focused on diseases that are really hard for families to deal with,” Rieskamp continues, “Brain cancers, genetic disease. These are the things that affect children for their entire lives. And I think both institutions are doing amazing work to really push the science forward so we can help kids with these types of diseases and help their families.”
The fundraising page was created Monday, and he already has $1,000 in donations.
“I’ve been absolutely floored by people’s generosity,” says Rieskamp. “I never expected it to take off like this, so people are awesome.”
Rieskamp has a few people joining him on the run, which will start around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. It will end at Clear Creek Park sometime Saturday evening.
Is there going to be a big celebration?
“Maybe, if I can walk. I kind of just picture piling into the car and somebody takes me to Wendy’s to get food or something.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.