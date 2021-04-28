Cincinnati Zoo keeping mask policy as is

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Zoo guests ages six and up will still need a mask when visiting.
The Zoo announced Wednesday they will be keeping their mask policy in place despite a recent announcement from the CDC.
Fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks outside unless, in a crowd of strangers, the CDC said Tuesday. Unvaccinated people can be outside without masks in some situations, per the CDC.
“We are aware that the CDC has updated their guidelines to allow fully vaccinated people to go without masks outside in certain situations,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “We are monitoring recommendations, but for now, masks are still required at the Zoo for anyone ages six and up.”
The Cincinnati Zoo is still keeping its reservation system to limit capacity as well.
