Driver sentenced for hit-skip crash that killed prominent Cincinnati attorney

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The man who pleaded guilty to charges in a hit-skip crash that killed a prominent Cincinnati attorney was sentenced to six years in prison.
Brandon Marksberry, 22, pleaded guilty in March to aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident when he hit 55-year-old Steven Adams.
A judge sentenced Marksberry to six years in prison on Wednesday.
Adams was cycling when a vehicle hit him but did not stop in the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum about 6:30 a.m. Nov. 1.
Hamilton County prosecutors have said Adams was still alive when Marksberry allegedly left the scene. They have questioned if Adams could have survived with more immediate medical attention.
Adams graduated from NKU’s Salmon P. Chase College of Law in 1991, according to the profile on his website. He began his legal career as an assistant prosecutor in the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, where he stayed until 1999.
He had been in private practice focusing on criminal and DUI defense since 2000. Additionally, he was a board member for the Ohio Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and a member of the Ohio State Bar Association College.
Adams’s work in the community included serving on the boards of local charities and civic groups, the profile says, and as a volunteer with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.