FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Wednesday & Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are heading for highs in the mid 70s today but rain moves in by midday. We could see some storm activity this afternoon and evening. That’s why today and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER days.
The Tri-State area is under a marginal risk of strong or severe storms today with the best chance for storms developing after 2 p.m. and continuing through the overnight period. Expect gusty winds. Rain could be heavy at times. Some locations could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain by late Thursday evening.
The Thursday morning commute will be challenging. Plan extra time for your commute or consider delaying your departure. Watch for flood prone areas.
Temperature cool slightly behind the front. Friday will reach the low to mid 60s. So far, the weekend looks fantastic! Expect sunny and dry conditions with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
