FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Wednesday & Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dry to start your Wednesday, however a marginal risk of stronger or severe storms will kick in by afternoon and evening. The best chance for storms will be after 2pm through the overnight.
Rain could be briefly heavy at times and many areas will receive 1″ to 3″ of rain between Wednesday afternoon and late Thursday evening. Some of these storms could have gusty winds.
Because of that, Wednesday night and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days.
Heavy rain will slow traffic and bring the possibility of small stream and urban flooding to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Wednesday will be warm in the mid 70′s, but with thick cloud cover and rain, temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday will hover in the 60s. As the rain ends and cloud cover thins, Friday morning and Friday will be a bit cooler. Saturday morning will drop into the upper 30s.
Dry weather will continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday with temperatures returning to the 70′s this weekend.
Then look for showers returning Monday and Tuesday.
