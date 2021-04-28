Former Madison Township fire chief pleads guilty to sex charges involving a minor

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A former Madison Township fire chief pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of gross sexual imposition involving a minor, documents from Butler County Common Pleas Court say.
Ronald Miller, 69, was arrested on February 14 and was charged with two counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition involving a minor.
He will be sentenced on June 22.
Miller faces five years in prison for each of the crimes and will also be a Tier 2 registered sex offender.
At the time of his arrest, the Madison Township Fire Department wrote in a social media post, “Mr. Miller has not been an active member of our department in over 20 years. We are disappointed to hear of these allegations and our thoughts and prayers are with those involved.”
