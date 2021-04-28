Girl found dead decades ago in NKY half as old as previously thought, authorities say

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police detectives are closer than they’ve ever been to identifying the body of a girl found more than four decades ago.
A farmer plowing his field found the girl’s body near Menefee Road in Crittenden in April 1976.
Trooper Cory Elliott with the KSP Dry Ridge post says the girl’s body was likely there for several weeks on account of how it had decomposed. He also says someone had removed her clothes and that a pair of shorts fastened with a safety pin was found nearby.
The girl was naked when found.
“Whatever happened to her prior to her death is really sad,” Elliott said. “No person, especially a child, should have to go through something like that.”
Investigators concluded the victim had been around 25 at the time of her death. More recent findings say otherwise.
“Further analysis determined she was probably between the ages of 13 and 15,” Elliott said.
The girl’s body was exhumed in 2014. Authorities sent her DNA off for testing, and they’re still waiting on a match.
Elliott explains there are people detectives think she could be, but they’ve looked into dozens of missing persons cases from nearby jurisdictions without any luck.
Meanwhile, updated artist sketches provide some clues as to what she looked like.
Authorities say she was around 5′2″ with light-brown hair.
“The lack of information makes things so difficult in these cases,” Elliott said.
Troopers hope someone will come forward with information to ensure the girl’s identity is resolved and some measure of justice is done.
