Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Clinton County Tuesday night.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on State Route 380 around 5 p.m. when the driver went left of center to avoid a car that was stopped in the road to yield to northbound traffic before turning left on Inwood Road.
While driving left of center, troopers say, the Ford Explorer struck a northbound 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle head-on.
Terry Scott, 55, of Dayton, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene by Chester Township EMS and the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.
Troopers say Scott was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Ford Explorer was not hurt.
Troopers say alcohol and/or drugs are suspected in the crash which remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
