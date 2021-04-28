Murder warrant issued for suspect in College Hill homicide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A murder arrest warrant for Craig Tims, the suspect in a College Hill homicide, has been issued.
Tims, 47, is wanted for the murder of 39-year-old Deborah Evans, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Police say Evans and Tims were involved in a prior relationship.
Evans was found with gunshot wounds in the 6100 block of Tahiti Drive around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. She died at the scene.
Tims was identified as a suspect, and a warrant for his arrest was signed on Monday, CPD said.
He is described as 5′10″, 235 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police said.
Tims is considered armed and dangerous, according to CPD.
Anyone with information about Tims should call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.