All the new bars and restaurants coming to Newport on the Levee

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Four new restaurants and a new bar from one of Greater Cincinnati’s largest bar operators is coming to Newport on the Levee.
North American Properties, the owner-developer behind NOTL’s major facelift, announced the brands Wednesday, a month ahead of the levee’s grand reopening on Memorial Day Weekend.
Entertainment group 4EG, which operates many of Cincinnati’s most popular bars, will open a full-scale cocktail bar called Beeline.
Beeline will feature garage-bay doors and views of the Cincinnati skyline across the river. It’s named after the railway that once connected the Queen City and Columbus, where the brand’s first location opened last year.
4EG will also debut The Buzz, a sister concept to Beeline, serving craft cocktails and frozen drinks.
“There’s an incredible excitement in the community around the redevelopment of the Levee and we’re ecstatic to have the opportunity to bring Beeline to a new market and introduce The Buzz,” Bob Deck, managing partner for 4EG, said in the NAP release.
Other additions include a West Sixth Brewing taproom location; a cocktail bar called Blackmarket Saloon that will serve Chuy’s chips and salsas; and CrepeGuys, a crepe/coffee restaurant with locations across the world.
All five concepts will open in the Bridgeview Box Park, the development’s central plaza which NAP describes as a “shipping container park.”
Beeline will open in the fall. The four restaurant concepts will be open by Memorial Day Weekend — May 31.
Kon-Tiki will stay open at the box park.
NAP’s redevelopment of NOTL — what Otto previously described as a “radical surgery” — began in June 2019, some 18 years after the 380,000 sq.-ft. riverfront development first opened.
The work involves the redesigning the Gallery Building, where AMC Theater resides. The building’s west side is completely enclosed in glass to flood the interior with natural light.
On the east side of the Gallery Building now sits a bridge that allows direct access to the Purple People Bridge.
An artisan market with 12 spaces for vendors will open in the building sometime this summer. The leasing team is currently looking for the final few local businesses to fill the spaces.
Additionally, a new parking garage entrance improves access from Third Street, and the valet circle is modified to enhance traffic flow.
