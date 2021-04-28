Pike County Massacre: Pretrial date set for George Wagner IV

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The eldest Wagner son charged in the Pike County massacre was back in court just days after the fifth anniversary of the execution-style killings.
George Wagner IV was given a pretrial date of June 21.
George’s defense team said Wednesday they would like to “step back and reassess given recent events.”
Edward “Jake” Wagner, George’s brother, pleaded guilty to 23 charges just last week. He pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated murder and other charges.
George is charged along with three other family members - George “Billy” Wagner III, Angela Wagner, Edward “Jake” Wagner - in the 2016 slayings of the Rhoden family.
Eight members of the Rhoden family were found dead the morning of April 22, 2016, in their Pike County homes in southern Ohio.
