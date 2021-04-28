Sea worms with hooked jaws seen in S.C.’s coastal waters

EDIT: See our 4/27 post for an update -- these swarms disappear within days, happen when water temperatures are still cool and pose no threat to people. Most folks will never see them, so enjoy these glimpses of an interesting spring event! Nothing says spring on the coast like… a frenzy of marine worms? 🐛🐛🐛 Sometimes called clamworms, these animals that ordinarily live on the seafloor undergo an incredible transformation under new and full moons in spring – their bodies morph into reproductive forms called ‘epitokes’ as they swarm in coastal waters. This fascinating phenomenon occurs every year at our marine headquarters in Charleston and is often followed by hungry throngs of fish and birds along the marsh edge. 🐟🦅 You may not want to go swimming with epitokes, as clamworms do have a set of hooked jaws, but it’s hard not to appreciate such an unusual coastal sight. 🏝️ Have you ever seen an epitoke swarm in spring?