Spectrum hiring 200 representatives in NKY

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Spectrum announced plans to hire 200 outbound sales representatives at its Florence sales call center over the next several months.
Representatives handle outbound sales calls to potential customers.
Spectrum said these full-time roles offer enhanced pay during training of $20 an hour.
“Our outbound sales team plays a vital role of matching the right package of Spectrum services to the customer’s needs,” Tony Lewis, Vice President of Outbound Residential Sales at the Florence center said in a news release. “We are looking for people with a passion for sales, who are ready to build a career with our team in Florence as we meet the growing demand for our high-value Spectrum services.”
A virtual job fair is being held on Thursday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Candidates can apply online at Spectrum’s careers site, and recruiters will send them a link to register for the job fair.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.