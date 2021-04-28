Hamilton Co. discusses latest CDC guidance over masks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman discussed the latest CDC guidance over masks and HCDC’s Pat Longo will discuss the latest help available to small businesses from the SBA.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday unveiled new guidance lessening requirements for outdoor mask-wearing, especially for vaccinated people.
Almost half of the Hamilton County population is vaccinated, but Hamilton County health officials say there is a decrease in people getting it.
Around 45% of eligible Hamilton County residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials.
County health leaders say there are plenty of vaccines to go around, but fewer people are wanting to get them.
“We are seeing it a lot more difficult to fill appointments right now,” Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said. “Two weeks ago, if you tried to get a vaccine, it was really hard to get an appointment anywhere, and over the last two weeks, we’ve transitioned to finally having spots available for people to be able to get vaccinated.”
