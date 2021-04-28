Westwood Northern Blvd. closed due to serious crash, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are at the scene of a crash with serious injuries in Westwood.
The crash occurred sometime shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue.
Police report serious injuries, including at least one person entrapped.
CPD says Westwood Northern is closed between Ferncroft Drive and Montana Avenue and will remain so for several hours.
Outbound traffic is advised to detour using McHenry Avenue.
FOX19 NOW is headed to the scene. We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.