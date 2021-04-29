5 arrested in violent robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogs, shooting of dog walker

The dog walker is reportedly from Cincinnati.

FILE - Lady Gaga performing in the second annual Stonewall Day honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, hosted by Pride Live and iHeartMedia in New York.
April 29, 2021

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say the woman who returned Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs was among five people arrested in connection with the theft and shooting of the music superstar’s dog walker.

Detectives do not believe that the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the pop star.

Investigators believe the motive for the Feb. 24 robbery was the value of the French bulldogs. Los Angeles police announced the arrests on Thursday.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is recovering from a gunshot wound he sustained during the attack.

Lady Gaga did not immediately address the arrests on her social media accounts.

