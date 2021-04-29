Bengals pick Ja’Marr Chase in first round of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND (FOX19) - Ja’Marr Chase is officially a Cincinnati Bengal.
The Bengals chose Chase on Thursday with the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft.
The wide receiver from LSU brings a sorely needed receiving threat to the Bengals offense, opening up the deep passing game with his speed and ability to high-point the football with excellent hands.
“We are fired up about Ja’Marr Chase,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a press conference after the pick.
Taylor said Chase addresses a team need, adding “we need to be more explosive” on offense.
Chase developed and undeniable rapport with former LSU quarterback and Ohio native Joe Burrow, who currently dons the orange and black in Cincinnati.
The pair put on a display of offensive fireworks in 2019, during which LSU won the College Football National Championship and Burrow took him the Heisman Trophy.
Reports before the draft differed as to whether Burrow was stumping for Chase to the Bengals’ front office, but there was little doubt of his support for his former teammate.
The Bengals were widely expected to choose between Chase and Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, a rare athlete at the position who might have shored up the team’s pass protection and running game.
Taylor noted the team could still address offensive line later in the draft.
“We feel like there are some guys available who can help us.,” he said.
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts was also reportedly in the mix at five due to his gaudy numbers at the Gators’ pro day. Pitts was selected fourth by the Atlanta Falcons.
How the first four picks turned out:
No. 1) Jacksonville Jaguars: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence
No. 2 ) New York Jets: BYU quarterback Zach Wilson
No. 3) San Francisco 49ers: North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance
No. 4) Atlanta Falcons: Florida tight end Kyle Pitts
-- This story will be updated --
