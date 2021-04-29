Body camera video shows kids jumping out of windows to escape Florence apartment fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Several children survived an apartment fire in Florence that left dozens homeless early Wednesday by jumping out of windows to escape the flames.
The cause of the fire that broke out at the 36-unit Champion Apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. is still under investigation.
Eight people were hospitalized with injuries from jumping and smoke inhalation.
Florence police body camera video captured an officer catching a baby and then the officer recorded two people catching another child.
Brooke Juergens lived on the third floor with her boyfriend and was at work when she got the call about the fire.
“I was on the phone with him as he was screaming and pleading for help for my dogs and seeing people jumping out of windows and not being here and hearing that was just horrible,” Juergens said.
She says two of her dogs made it out safely but two did not.
“They were like my kids and it’s awful. If I ever appreciated anything more in my life it was those dogs and it’s really hard not having them here,” Juergens said.
She says being back at the boarded-up complex made her get a sick feeling in the pit of her stomach.
“It’s horrible just being able to see that it mentally messes with you and it’s going to mess with me for the rest of my life. I don’t know if I’ll even be able to live in an apartment ever again,” Juergens said.
Juergens says she and her boyfriend are staying with her mom for now.
In addition to help from the Red Cross, The Apartment Association Outreach, Inc. organization says will give $50 Walmart gift cards and $30 Home Depot gift card to those displaced by the fire.
