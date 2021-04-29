Cicadas to emerge soon in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Billions of cicadas will emerge in early May from underground lairs across Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana after their 17-year hiatus.
Dean of Behavioral and Natural Sciences at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati Gene Kritsky says the cicadas are likely to emerge on May 13 plus or minus two days, so it could be as early as May 11 or as late as May 15.
Experts say that one acre of land can produce up to 1.5 million cicadas.
“They’re not going to bite. They’re not going to sting as far as pets go. If you have a dog, for example, that doesn’t know when to stop eating and just wants to eat cicadas that he or she can find, that’s not good, that could cause a bowel obstruction,” Kritsky said.
