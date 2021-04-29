The City Flea urban market prepares for second year of selling during pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The City Flea, Cincinnati’s urban flea market, will open its summer season on May 8 at Washington under pandemic restrictions for the second year in a row.
Laura Pipitone, owner of The Oakley Soap Co., recently reached out to her customers on social media.
“Just making sure everyone is being safe, wearing masks. I find the customers are really fine if I ask them to wear masks, they do. I have tons of hand sanitizer,” Pipitone said.
She is offering samples of her soap in disposable cups to smell and says she can shave off pieces after people pick it up.
Andrea Minnillo owns The Girl Republic, a clothing and accessory line “for girls women and girls who are passionate about breaking gender barriers.”
“We’ve been collaborating with other businesses with vendors about, ‘Ok, how do you construct your tent to make sure people have a cool experience?’” Minnillo said.
If you’ve never been, the Flea is an urban market that draws big crowds.
Just like last year, organizers say you will have to wear a mask and social distancing measures will be in place.
“People want to come and support local. I think we’re gonna benefit from it. I’m very positive about it,” Minnillo said.
