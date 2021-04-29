Coroner: Teen killed in Westwood crash

Coroner: Teen killed in Westwood crash
A serious crash in Westwood has forced street closures, police say. (Source: Gray)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 29, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 9:11 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An 18-year-old died in a crash that closed Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood Wednesday, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning.

Kristopher Gilmore was killed in the crash shortly before 5:30 p.m., they said.

Police at the scene reported serious injuries, including at least one person trapped in a vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.