Coroner: Teen killed in Westwood crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An 18-year-old died in a crash that closed Westwood Northern Boulevard in Westwood Wednesday, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning.
Kristopher Gilmore was killed in the crash shortly before 5:30 p.m., they said.
Police at the scene reported serious injuries, including at least one person trapped in a vehicle.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
