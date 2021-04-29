Crashes snarl morning commute

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Crashes on wet roads caused lengthy delays during the morning commute Thursday.
Southbound Interstate 71/75 was down to one lane near Florence due to a crash involving two semi tractor-trailers, according to Boone County dispatchers.
No one was hurt, they say.
Another crash is delaying the drive on southbound I-75 near Paddock Road to more than an hour.
Highways and roads are wet due to moderate to heavy rain.
Detour onto southbound I-71 to reach downtown Cincinnati.
In other traffic problems, Cincinnati police said in a tweet a semi tractor-trailer jackknifed on westbound Norwood Lateral near northbound I-75.
