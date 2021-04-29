Crashes snarl morning commute

Traffic is snarled on S I-75 past Paddock Road (Source: www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 29, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 8:56 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Crashes on wet roads caused lengthy delays during the morning commute Thursday.

Southbound Interstate 71/75 was down to one lane near Florence due to a crash involving two semi tractor-trailers, according to Boone County dispatchers.

No one was hurt, they say.

Another crash is delaying the drive on southbound I-75 near Paddock Road to more than an hour.

Highways and roads are wet due to moderate to heavy rain.

[ Heavy rain for morning commute ]

Detour onto southbound I-71 to reach downtown Cincinnati.

In other traffic problems, Cincinnati police said in a tweet a semi tractor-trailer jackknifed on westbound Norwood Lateral near northbound I-75.

