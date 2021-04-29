FC Cincinnati to showcase its ‘crown jewel’ this weekend

“Open House this weekend. Our head coach says it is a very proper soccer stadium,” Berding says. “This is much like a stadium you would see in Europe. I toured a number of stadiums in England and Europe and borrowed ideas, then met with the architects to plan this. A lot of pride in Cincinnati, my hometown. This is the best soccer stadium in the country. No one would think that’s possible in Cincinnati, but we believe in Cincinnati, and we can’t wait for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome fans in and then of course the first match.”