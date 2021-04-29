FC Cincinnati to showcase its ‘crown jewel’ this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony for what FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding calls “the crown jewel of a rising Cincinnati” is set to take place Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
FC Cincinnati, now in its third year in Major League Soccer, takes the field at TQL Stadium for its home opener in 17 days.
A Meet Your Seat Event is on tap for Sunday.
“Open House this weekend. Our head coach says it is a very proper soccer stadium,” Berding says. “This is much like a stadium you would see in Europe. I toured a number of stadiums in England and Europe and borrowed ideas, then met with the architects to plan this. A lot of pride in Cincinnati, my hometown. This is the best soccer stadium in the country. No one would think that’s possible in Cincinnati, but we believe in Cincinnati, and we can’t wait for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome fans in and then of course the first match.”
FC Cincinnati’s new home has 53 suites, which is more than double the league average, according to Berding.
The stadium can hold up to 26,000 fans, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, only 6,000 are permitted when Inter Miami travels to the Queen City on May 16.
FOX19Now will have pregame and postgame shows on May 16, and the match is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The Club’s next match is Saturday in Orlando.
FC Cincinnati played to a 2-2 draw in Nashville to start the year before falling 5-0 in New York at New York City FC last Saturday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.