Feeling Blue vs. Being Depressed: What Is the Difference?

Brief periods of feeling “blue” are usually caused by life events that leave us feeling discouraged. From a broken date to the loss of a loved one, the causes can range from minor to major events. Depression can be triggered by a stressful life event, but research indicates that depression is also associated with a variety of genetic and biochemical factors. Some individuals appear to be more “hard-wired” to get depression. The “blues,” on the other hand, are feelings with which almost everyone can relate.