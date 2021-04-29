First ALERT Weather Day: Heavy Rain Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain and thunder Thursday morning into the afternoon. Rain could be briefly heavy at times and it looks like at least a good soaker is on the way and many areas will receive 1″ to 3″ of rain by Thursday afternoon. Take it slow, flooding concerns especially in NKY will be possible with heavier rain tracking south.
Daytime highs near the 70 degrees mark.
Because of that, Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Heavy rain will slow traffic and bring the possibility of small stream and urban flooding to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Slightly cooler and dry weather will begin Friday and continue Saturday. Sunday looks warmer but plenty of sunshine is in the forecast from Friday through Sunday.
Weekend temps will be near 70 on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday. Showers returning Monday and Tuesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.