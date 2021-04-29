FIRST ALERT Weather Day: Heavy Rain Today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Rain could be briefly heavy at times and many areas will receive 1 to 3 inches. Highs should reach near 70 degrees before storms arrive late this afternoon. Small stream and urban flooding is possible in parts of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Cloud cover clears out overnight and winds shift from the northwest, allowing for a cool start on Saturday. There will be plenty of sunshine and a bit of a breeze. Temperatures cool slightly behind the front. Daytime highs will remain in the low to mid 60s.
The weekend remains dry. Temperatures head into the low 70s on Saturday, mid to upper 70s by Sunday.
