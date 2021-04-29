Heavy rain at times

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday is another FOX19 NOW Weather Day.
Expect rain and thunder Thursday morning into the afternoon.
Rain could be briefly heavy at times with standing water through the morning commute.
We also could see some thunderstorms, especially south and east of Cincinnati, but as of now the severity risk is extremely low.
Many areas will receive 1-3 inches of rain by Thursday afternoon.
Heavy rain will slow traffic and bring the possibility of small stream and urban flooding to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
The high temperature will reach 70.
Slightly cooler and dry weather will begin Friday and continue Saturday.
