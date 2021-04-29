Jon Mattingly: Officer shot during raid resulting in Breonna Taylor’s death to retire

“Having this opportunity in the city I grew up in and love has made that choice an even greater honor. I’ve never taken lightly the responsibility that comes along with serving the great citizens of Louisville. It’s my hope and prayer, that moving forward, our city can heal and unite. My plan was not to move on from this calling, but in the best interest of my family, the time has come. The current DOJ investigation into the department played no role in this decision. I have great faith in the men and women of LMPD, who selflessly give of themselves, to continue to serve this community in a professional and unbiased manner.”