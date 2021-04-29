Jon Mattingly: Officer shot during raid resulting in Breonna Taylor’s death to retire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Louisville Metro Police Department officer who was shot during a raid that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor is retiring from the department.
LMPD officials confirmed to the WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters that Sgt. Jon Mattingly submitted his resignation.
Mattingly was shot in the femoral artery by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, during the March 13 raid. The subsequent shootout resulted in Taylor’s death after she was hit several times. Walker was not injured.
In September of 2020, Mattingly sent an email to fellow officers in which he wrote that he and other officers “did the legal, moral and ethical thing” the night of the deadly raid. On March 29, he received a letter of reprimand after Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields found Mattingly’s email violated the department’s policy for email usage.
Mattingly was not charged in connection to Taylor’s death.
In a statement, Mattingly called his time as a police officer one of the greatest honors of his life, but that it was in the best interest of his family to walk away. He wrote:
“Having this opportunity in the city I grew up in and love has made that choice an even greater honor. I’ve never taken lightly the responsibility that comes along with serving the great citizens of Louisville. It’s my hope and prayer, that moving forward, our city can heal and unite. My plan was not to move on from this calling, but in the best interest of my family, the time has come. The current DOJ investigation into the department played no role in this decision. I have great faith in the men and women of LMPD, who selflessly give of themselves, to continue to serve this community in a professional and unbiased manner.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.