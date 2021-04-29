Kings Island turns 49: Share your favorite pics with us

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kings Island turns 49 on Thursday.
Kings Island opened its gates on April 29, 1972, setting the stage for nearly 50 years of world class thrills, fun and family memories.
When the park first opened, there were just over 60 attractions for the public to enjoy.
Today, after years of investments, there are more than 100 rides and attractions including 2020′s “Best New Amusement Park Attraction*” Orion, the seventh giga coaster on the planet.
Kings Island will open its gates this year on May 15.
Season Passholders will get a special sneak preview on May 8 and 9.
Soak City Water Park is set to open May 29 over the Memorial Day weekend.
