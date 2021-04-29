Kings Island turns 49: Share your favorite pics with us

Kings Island is celebrating its 49th year on Thursday. (Source: Kings Island)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | April 29, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 5:48 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kings Island turns 49 on Thursday.

Help us celebrate by sharing one of your favorite pictures there of you and your family or friends!

Kings Island opened its gates on April 29, 1972, setting the stage for nearly 50 years of world class thrills, fun and family memories.

When the park first opened, there were just over 60 attractions for the public to enjoy.

The Racer made its public debut at the park's grand opening in 1972. It was thrust into the national spotlight after being featured in an episode of the popular TV sitcom "The Brady Bunch" in 1973 and is often recognized for playing a vital role in the roller coaster renaissance of the 1970s.
Today, after years of investments, there are more than 100 rides and attractions including 2020′s “Best New Amusement Park Attraction*” Orion, the seventh giga coaster on the planet.

Riders on Orion plummet down a 300-foot first drop, sending them on a high-speed journey over seven more hills and 5,321 feet of track at speeds up to 91 mph on Kings Island's tallest, fastest and longest steel roller coaster.
Banshee is one of the many new rides at Kings Island in recent years. With 4,124 feet (1,257 m) of track, Banshee opened to the public on April 18, 2014, as the longest inverted roller coaster in the world.
Kings Island will open its gates this year on May 15.

Season Passholders will get a special sneak preview on May 8 and 9.

Kings Island is a 364-acre amusement park located 24 miles northeast of Cincinnati in Warren County. Owned and operated by Cedar Fair, the park first opened in 1972.
Soak City Water Park is set to open May 29 over the Memorial Day weekend.

Families can splish and splash on more than 50 water activities at Soak City. It will reopen this year at the end of May.
