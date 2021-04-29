Lowe’s hiring 500 people for its Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Lowe’s plans to hire 500 employees for its Cincinnati stores during a National Hiring Day event on May 4.
The home improvement company is hiring both part-time and full-time employees.
People 18 and older can go to any Lowe’s store on May 4 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to apply in person.
Lowe’s is not requiring a reservation or resume during its National Hiring Day.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.