Lowe’s hiring 500 people for its Cincinnati locations

Lowe’s hiring 500 people for its Cincinnati locations
People 18 and older can go to any Lowe’s store on May 4 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to apply in person. (Source: Lowe's)
By Jared Goffinet | April 29, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 9:52 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Lowe’s plans to hire 500 employees for its Cincinnati stores during a National Hiring Day event on May 4.

The home improvement company is hiring both part-time and full-time employees.

People 18 and older can go to any Lowe’s store on May 4 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to apply in person.

Lowe’s is not requiring a reservation or resume during its National Hiring Day.

Click here for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.