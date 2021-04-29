2021 NFL Draft: Bengals first round preview

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Draft day is finally here Bengals fans. Here is a preview of the players Cincinnati could go select at No. 5.
The first round begins at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Here is how the first five picks look (pending any trades):
No. 1) Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 2 ) New York Jets
No. 3) San Francisco 49ers (via trade with Miami)
No. 4) Atlanta Falcons
No. 5) Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals are in a good spot at five.
Nearly every mock draft out there has quarterbacks going in the first three picks. The Bengals addressed the QB position by drafting Joe Burrow last year.
This puts Cincinnati in a position to get the player they most want, especially if Atlanta also selects a quarterback.
The Bengals could go with an LSU player in the first round in back-to-back years.
Ja’marr Chase and Burrow have proven chemistry from their National Championship run at LSU in 2019.
Burrow and Chase connected 84 times for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in that season.
The two of them had a great connection that could make Chase’s transition to the NFL simple.
Burrow seems to be on board, if not driving the train, for the Bengals to draft Chase.
“Word on the street is that Joe Burrow is stumping for Cincy to bring his old Tiger teammate to Ohio,” according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “And the Riley Reiff signing gives the Bengals the flexibility to add a playmaker who’s an ideal stylistic fit for their quarterback.”
The Bengals have shown the willingness to select a wide receiver high up in the first round recently.
A.J. Green went No. 4 overall in 2011, and John Ross was taken at No. 9 in 2017.
It wouldn’t be the flashy playmaker pick, but drafting offensive tackle Penei Sewell could be what keeps Burrow on his feet.
The Bengals offensive line ranked 30th in the league in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus. So there is a need to address the line, which the team did a little bit during free agency.
Sewell is a 6′5″, 331-pound lineman who ran a 5.09-second 40-yard dash.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin did attend Sewell’s Pro Day.
Bengals legend Anthony Munoz is on the Team Sewell train.
The Hall of Famer talked about what he would do with the fifth overall pick. Munoz said, “If my name was Joe Burrow, I’d be pretty happy.”
Cincinnati has selected an offensive lineman in the first round three of the past six drafts.
Cedric Ogbuehi in 2015, Billy Price in 2018, and Jonah Williams most recently in 2019.
The Bengals could find themselves in an interesting situation if the Falcons pass on Kyle Pitts. Mock drafts seem to be falling in love with a Pitts, Atlanta connection as the draft gets closer.
Pitts was slated to go to the Bengals in a mock draft earlier this month from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.
Pitts is one of those guys you see and wonder if he was created in a lab.
He ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at the Gators’ Pro Day on March 31.
That is a nice time. When you factor in that Pitts is an unofficial 6′5″, 245lbs, that time looks even more impressive.
The Bengals have only selected two tight ends in the first round in franchise history.
Tyler Eifert was selected at No. 21 in 2013, and Jermaine Gresham was also the 21st pick in 2010.
The wait to hear who the Bengals will pick with the fifth overall pick is almost over.
Coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft starts Thursday at 8 p.m.
