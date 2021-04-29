Sober-living house among Price Hill properties targeted by thieves, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former employees of a property management company are believed to have stolen thousands in appliances and equipment from homes managed by that company, according to Cincinnati police.
The properties are both located in the Price Hill area.
One of them is a 21-day sober-living house located in the 1200 block of Purcell Avenue. The house provides men in recovery a safe place to stay.
Alonzo Craig works in a leadership position the sober-living house.
“We take these people and we assist them in getting their lives back,” Craig told FO19 NOW on Thursday.
That mission became more difficult recently. Craig says thieves stole thousands in items just days before seven new tenants were slated to move in.
“We’re talking TVs, microwaves, housing supplies, towels, rags... just anything they could get their hands on,” Craig said. “It was all in bags, and it was all brand new.”
The same property company that manages the sober-living house had reported a theft at another property one day before.
CPD Officer Alex Gettys says the company reported a similar array of items stolen, including stove tops, refrigerators, microwaves and miscellaneous tools used for home improvement.
Now CPD says it’s looking for vehicles used in the reported thefts.
“We’re looking for a white box truck with some black letting on the front of it,” Gettys say. “We believe from a witness that it says something to the extent of ‘Happy Day’ on the front of the truck, but we are not positive on that.”
CPD is also searching for another vehicle, though little is known about it. Police say it could have Florida plates.
“It’s concerning that the suspects were previous employees,” Gettys said. “Whether they’re known to the victim or not, it’s something we’re going to investigate to the fullest extent.”
Craig says he won’t allow the theft to interrupt the work of helping those suffering from addiction.
“Just because someone was stupid enough to come and do that us, that doesn’t mean our work ends,” he said. “We still have to keep going. We still have to service these people that need to be serviced.”
He adds everything has been replaced at the sober-living house, though it’s had to come out of the facility’s own budget.
He also says everyone is now on high alert in the area.
CPD says if you see the vehicle pictured, you’re urged to call District 3 at (513) 263-8300
