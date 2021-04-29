Tri-State mayor charged with embezzling more than $700K from business, feds say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A federal grand jury charged the mayor of Sardinia Thursday with embezzling more than $700,000 from her family’s business in Clermont County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Court documents say Tina Coday-Townes, 48, pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Sardinia’s fiscal officer confirms that Coday-Townes is currently the mayor of the village.
She’s accused of writing checks using an employers’ signature stamp from Custom Built Crates’ operating accounts to pay off her personal credit cards from 2013 to 2019, the indictment says.
Court documents say Coday-Townes previously served as the office manager for the Clermont County company.
Prosecutors say Coday-Townes is also accused of entering overtime hours for herself, even though she was not eligible for overtime because she received a salary.
She faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and an additional mandatory sentence of two years in prison for aggravated identity theft.
