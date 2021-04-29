Tri-State teen competes in ATV races around the country, hopes to turn pro

ADAMNS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A local teen is leaving the competition in the dust as she races her ATV across the country.
Mikina Maynard is just 14, but she finished eighth in her Grand National Cross Country class last year and is currently in fourth.
She has another race Saturday in Indiana and she’s hoping to take home some hardware.
“When I started, I didn’t really think I was going to get this far,” Maynard recalled. “I thought I was only going to race a couple of times and then just quit, but I actually loved it ever since I started.”
Mikina Maynard races ATVs in the GNCC racing league. She’s been racing for three years now, starting when she was 11, when she saw a friend racing quads.
“My first GNCC race we went to, at the start I had flipped my quad,” Maynard continued. “I was ok. I got back on and I actually finished third place.”
Asked if she plans to make a career of racing in adulthood, Maynard replied yes.
“I really want to move up WXC Pro when I’m older and race with the pros,” she said.
Maynard travels as far as 14 hours away, usually with her dad and sister.
The high-school freshman lives in Stout and attends Ohio Virtual Academy, which allows her more freedom to trava risel but is also a benefit for her health.
“It has made a big impact on my life ever since I started,” explained Maynard. “So really, the main reason I got home-schooled wasn’t because I stated racing. It’s because I have Type 1 Diabetes, and that’s just helped out a lot both ways.”
Maynard says she enjoys watching some of the younger kids race and hopes she can inspire others to chase their dreams too.
“I really want to spread the word around to some people,” Maynard added. “Because I feel like people around here that don’t really know about it, I feel like they would like it if they tried it.”
Saturday’s race is the sixth this year out of a scheduled 13. Maynard has already won one of those races and hopes to keep it up!
You can watch her at this link. The season goes through October.
