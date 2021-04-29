Vandals target new Colerain playground: ‘It’s just senseless’

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Colerain Township Police are trying to track down vandals who targeted a local park.
Investigators believe someone, or a group of people, vandalized the park between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on April 28. They targeted a playground area that has been under construction at Colerain Park.
“It’s just senseless vandalism,” Jackie O’Connell, the Director of Public Services, said. “Somebody got ahold of a can of spray paint and decided to spray paint the walls of the fort, the playground equipment, the turf that’s already been out there and a couple of the other amenities in the park.”
O’Connell is part of the project and said she was disheartened to hear the news.
When completed, she said the new addition will look like an old-fashioned fort and should be a big attraction for families. It has been a work in progress for about two years, with most of the funding coming from grants and donors, according to O’Connell.
A company called Human Nature has been helping them create it.
“The design is completely original,” O’Connell said. “There is not another playground like this in the state anywhere.”
Although the playground is supposed to open in June, the damage could set the opening back a month or two.
“It’s entirely possible we’re going to have to replace, remanufacture and replace entire places of the playground, of the turf, which is is just unfortunate, so that’s a ten-week timeline at least,” O’Connell said.
Despite the possible setback, O’Connell said they are excited for what is to come and are more determined than ever to get the project done.
O’Connell also said they are checking nearby security cameras for possible footage of the vandals.
Anyone with info is asked to call Colerain Township Police at (513) 321-COPS (2677).
