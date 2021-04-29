Vice President Harris’ Cincinnati visit to focus on public transit

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Vice President Kamala Harris’ Friday visit to Cincinnati will highlight the importance of public transportation, according to the White House.
Vice President Harris will be part of a roundtable at the University of Cincinnati that focuses on the value public transit holds for communities. Senator Sherrod Brown will moderate the roundtable which will be held at the University of Cincinnati.
The vice president is expected to promote President Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan, the American Rescue Plan, and the American Jobs plan.
According to the White House, the vice president will emphasize how good transit helps build communities, create jobs, mobility equity and the role it plays in the climate crisis.
Also during her trip, Harris will meet with public transportation officials including Cincinnati Metro and SORTA.
$110 billion will be provided to transit agencies under the American Job Plan. $85 billion will be used to modernize and expand transit, while $25 billion will be for electrifying transit vehicles.
This will be Harris’s first trip to Cincinnati as vice president. She is also scheduled to visit Baltimore Friday as well.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.