The Cincinnati Zoo’s adorable wallaby baby has a name at last

The Cincinnati Zoo’s adorable wallaby baby has a name at last
The Cincinnati Zoo's new wallaby joey is named Zip! (Source: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | April 30, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 6:32 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Say hello to Zip!

The Cincinnati Zoo’s bouncing baby wallaby finally has its name. The selection after a Facebook vote comes just as Zoo Babies gets underway.

Zip’s name won out over Foster and Pauly.

Zip first emerged onto the scene in March when members of the zoo’s care team unexpectedly found him in mama Ava’s pouch.

According to the zoo, Zip is a red-necked wallaby. Generally the animals are solitary, the zoo says, though loose mobs may come together while foraging at night.

Zip!

This bouncing baby boy has a name! Say hello to Zip! It's perfect timing since tomorrow kicks off Zoo Babies presented by Dawn. Bennett’s wallaby, also called the red-necked wallaby, is generally solitary, though loose mobs may come together while foraging at night.

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Friday, April 30, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.