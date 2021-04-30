The Cincinnati Zoo’s adorable wallaby baby has a name at last

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Say hello to Zip!
The Cincinnati Zoo’s bouncing baby wallaby finally has its name. The selection after a Facebook vote comes just as Zoo Babies gets underway.
Zip’s name won out over Foster and Pauly.
Zip first emerged onto the scene in March when members of the zoo’s care team unexpectedly found him in mama Ava’s pouch.
According to the zoo, Zip is a red-necked wallaby. Generally the animals are solitary, the zoo says, though loose mobs may come together while foraging at night.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.