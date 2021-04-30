CVG offering two new direct flights to Florida

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - CVG will add two new direct flights to Florida in June.
Southwest Airlines will be offering nonstop flights to Sarasota and Fort Myers on Saturdays starting June 12, according to CVG officials.
Officials say Southwest is also increasing frequency to Orlando from seven to eight weekly departures as well as Tampa from one to two times on Saturdays.
The planned schedule is:
