Flying Pig Marathon street closures

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thousands of runnners are participating in the 2021 Flying Pig Marathon & Queen Bee Half Marathon this weekend.

There will be several road closures as races wind through parts of Greater Cincinnati and northern Kentucky.

Race participants are encouraged by the city of Cincinnati to arrive early before streets close to make sure there’s plenty of time to park and get to the starting line Downtown.

Friday

W. Pete Rose Way from Central Avenue to Gest Street 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Mehring Way from Elm Street to W. Pete Rose Way 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Mehring Way from Joe Nuxhall Way to Elm Street 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Saturday

Third Street exit at WB U.S. 50 7:30 a.m. to noon

Third Street exit at SB I-71 7:30 a.m. to noon

W. Pete Rose Way from Mehring Way to Central Avenue 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mehring Way from Central Avenue to W. Pete Rose Way 9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Central Avenue from Mehring Way to Third Street 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mehring Way from E. Pete Rose Way to Joe Nuxhall Way 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

E. Pete Rose Way from Eggleston Avenue to Mehring Way 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Culvert Street from E. Third Street to Reedy Street 7:45 a.m. to noon

Reedy Street from Culvert Street to Eggleston Avenue 7:45 a.m. to noon

Eggleston Avenue from Reedy Street to E. Pete Rose Way 7:45 a.m. to noon

E. Third Street from Pike Street to Eggleston Avenue 7:45 a.m. to noon

Broadway Street from E. Pete Rose Way to E. 4th Street in Cincinnati 7:45 a.m. to noon

Taylor Southgate Bridge from 3rd Street in Newport to E. Pete Rose Way 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

3rd Street from Saratoga Street to Taylor Southgate Bridge 7:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Saratoga Street from 5th Street to 3rd Street 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.

5th Street in Newport from 4th Street to Saratoga Street 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

W. 4th Street in Covington from Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to 5th Street in Newport 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge from W. Third Street to W. 4th Street in Covington 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

W. Third Street from Gest Street to Clay Wade Bailey Bridge 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

Gest Street from W. Pete Rose Way to W. Third Street 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m.

W. Pete Rose Way from Central Avenue to Gest Street 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Central Avenue from Mehring Way to W. Pete Rose Way 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Elm Street from Mehring Way to Second Street 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mehring Way from Elm Street to Central Avenue 3 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mehring Way from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Sunday

Mehring Way from Central Avenue to Joe Nuxhall Way 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Elm Street from Mehring Way to E. Freedom Way 2 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Freedom Way from Elm Street to Race Street 2 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Second Street from Elm Street to E. Pete Rose Way 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

E. Pete Rose Way from Second Street to Taylor Southgate Bridge 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Taylor Southgate Bridge from E. Pete Rose Way to Third Street 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3rd Street from Taylor Southgate Bridge to Monmouth Street in Newport 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Monmouth Street from 3rd Street to 5th Street 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

5th Street from Monmouth Street to Clay Wade Bailey Bridge 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge from 4th Street to 3rd Street 7:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Third Street from Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to Gest Street 7:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

NB Gest Street from Third Street to the Seventh Street Ramp 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Seventh Street from Gest Street to Gilbert Avenue 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

NB Gilbert Avenue from Seventh Street to Eden Park Drive 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Eden Park Drive from Gilbert Avenue to Victory Parkway 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Lakes Drive at Eden Park Drive 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

NB Victory Parkway from Eden Park Drive to E. McMillan 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

E. McMillan from Victory Parkway to Woodburn Avenue 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Woodburn Avenue from E. McMillan to Madison Road 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

EB Madison Road from Woodburn Avenue to Erie Avenue 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

EB Erie from Madison Road to Bramble Avenue 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

EB Murray Road from Erie Avenue to LaCrosse Avenue 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

EB Bramble Road from Erie Avenue to Settle Street from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Settle Street from Bramble Road to Murray Road 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Murray Road from Settle Street to Thorndike Road 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thorndike Road from Murray Road to East Street 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

East Street from Thorndike Road to Miami Road 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SB Miami from East Street to Wooster Pike 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

NB Madisonville Road from Wooster Pike to Murray Road 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Germania Street from Murray Road to Bancroft Street 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bancroft Street from Germania to Watterson Road 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

SB Watterson Road from Bancroft Street to Elder Street 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Elder Street from Watterson Road to Southern Avenue 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Southern Avenue from Elder Street to Wooster Pike 8:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

WB Eastern Avenue from Columbia Parkway to Stanley Avenue 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

SB Stanley Avenue from Eastern Avenue to Kellogg Avenue 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

WB Kellogg Avenue from Stanley Avenue to Delta Avenue 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

EB Riverside Drive from Delta Avenue to Eggleston Avenue 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.

E. Pete Rose Way from Eggelston to Mehring Way 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mehring Way from E. Pete Rose Way to Joe Nuxhall Way 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Second Street Exit at SB I-75 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Second Street Exit NB I-71 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Second Street Exit EB U.S. 50 at 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Seventh Street Exit SB I-75 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

EB Martin Luther King Dr. from Woodburn Avenue to Gilbert Avenue 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

NB Gilbert Avenue from Martin Luther King Dr. to Eden Park Drive 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sinton Street from Gilbert Avenue to Nassau Street 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Nassau Street from Sinton Street to Gilbert Avenue 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

SB Gilbert Avenue from Eden Park Drive to Elsinore Place 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Elsinore Place from Gilbert Avenue to Reading Road 8:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

NB Reading Road from Elsinore Place to Central Parkway 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Central Parkway from Eggleston Avenue to Walnut Street 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.