Flying Pig Marathon will return in-person Halloween weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Flying Pig and other in-person Pig Works races will return Halloween weekend, Oct. 29-31.
“Pig Works is ecstatic to announce that we will host our in-person combined Flying Pig and Queen Bee weekend, October 29-31,” marathon organizers wrote on Facebook Friday morning.
“Fall virtual registrants and lifetime members will have the opportunity to convert their registration to the in-person events starting May 3rd through May 9th. Registration opens to the general public on May 10th. Thank you all for your continued support and we can’t wait to see you in the fall!”
More information is on the marathon’s website.
Meanwhile, virtual versions of the Flying Pig Marathon and Bockfest 5K will be held this weekend.
