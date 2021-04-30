I-71 shut down in both directions in NKY due to serious crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff | April 30, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 8:35 PM

VERONA, Ky. (FOX19) - Interstate 71 is currently shut down in both directions in Gallatin County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP reports a crash with serious injuries on the interstate at the 68 mile marker between Verona and Glencoe.

According to Boone Count Dispatch, two vehicles were involved in the crash, a semi truck and an SUV.

This is a developing story.

