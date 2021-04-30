NKY couple opens business during pandemic

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A local couple went against the odds and opened a new business during the pandemic.
Joe Malje and his wife are now the owners of Washington Square in downtown Burlington.
Malje says he saw an opportunity to bring some new life to the restaurant, while also preserving the history of the building.
Washington Square was built in 1817 and is the oldest brick structure in Burlington. It’s located in the original Joseph Graves house, a prominent citizen in the area who actually served as Boone County Sheriff from 1820-1822.
Washington Square is located in the heart of Burlington at 5981 N Jefferson Street.
The grand opening will be Monday, May 3.
At this point, they are open for just lunch and dinner, but in the next phase, they hope to include breakfast.
Hours of operation:
Monday-Thursday: 11 a..m. - 10 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
