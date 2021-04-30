Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter for dismembering woman, putting body in barrel

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A man who police say admitted to dismembering a woman’s body before placing it in a barrel behind a Middletown home last year has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
William Slaton, 35, also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. He was sentenced to 14 to 20 years in prison Friday.
Officers were called to the house in the 3200 block of Yankee Road to investigate a report of a female inside a barrel at that address. The woman was later identified as 21-year-old Cecily Cornett.
At the house, officers made contact with Slaton and advised him of the complaint, police say. He then went to the back of the house and “tossed a barrel over the fence,” a release from the department read.
It continued: “Officers checked the barrel to see if a person inside was in need of emergency medical attention and found the dead body of a female inside.”
Cecily’s grandmother Marilyn Cornett says it has been a lot of sleepless nights ever since the gruesome discovery and death of Cecily.
“I rarely sleep; horrific, I relive what he did every day,” explained Marilyn.
She said she hoped Slaton would pay for what he did to her 21-year-old granddaughter.
“I hate him, and I’ve never hated anybody,” said Marilyn. “I just hate him. What he did to my baby, I don’t know, I hope he pays for what he did. I pray every night mostly so he can’t hurt anybody else too.”
WARNING: Some viewers may find the following details disturbing
According to the arrest report, Slaton admitted to being at the home with Cornett. He said after using narcotics, he woke up and went to the basement where he found her hanging.
“Slaton stated that he then used a sharp object to cut off all the victim’s fingers. He then used a razor knife to cut off all of the victim’s tattoos on her body. He put the items in a sealed bowl and hid the fingers and skin in the basement,” the arrest report states.
He told detectives that after she died he allowed her body to lay in the basement of the home for a few days before putting her body into a drum and put it in the back yard, according to the report.
The report says upon executing the search warrant, detectives discovered a plastic bowl that contained human fingers and sections of tattooed skin.
