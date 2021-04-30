CINCINNATI (FOX19) - May is Zoo Babies month at the Cincinnati Zoo, and there are many new babies to see this year.
Large signs indicating where babies and expectant moms are can be found all over the Zoo throughout the month.
“Apparently there was a good amount of monkey business going on during the pandemic,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “There are babies all over the Zoo. Reptiles, mammals, insects, and lots of birds!”
Cincinnati Zoo fans on Facebook named one baby, ‘Zip,’ was picked for the new wallaby that jumped out of his mom’s pouch for the first time last week.
Blue penguins Mars and Rover, named after NASA’s successful Mars landing, hatched in Jan. and, according to Zoo officials, just joined the rest of their colony in the new penguin habitat. They say Mars has a blue armband and Rover’s is red and green.
Ori the Verreaux’s eagle-owl is training to be an ambassador and will make its public debut on May 28.
“No question that baby animals are adorable, but they’re also great ambassadors for their species,” said Maynard. “They can inspire visitors to care about their wild counterparts and take action to protect them.”
The event begins Saturday and runs through May 31, and is free with regular Zoo admissions.
