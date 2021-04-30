Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are searching for a man who they say should be considered ‘armed and dangerous.’
Ernest Wright, 32, is wanted for felony fleeing and eluding, probation violation, driving under suspension and obstructing official business.
According to CPD, Wright is also wanted for pending charges related to an incident that occurred Friday.
Police say his last known address is on Henriann Court.
CPD is asking anyone with information call dispatch at 513-765-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.