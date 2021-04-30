Sunny and dry today, with a weekend warm up on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There will be plenty of sunshine and a bit of a breeze today with highs in the mid 60s. Skies stay mainly clear tonight. If you are heading to Great American Ball Park to watch the Reds take on the Cubs, it will be comfortable at first pitch with a temperature around 60 degrees. Bring a light jacket. Temps fall into the low 50s before the final out.
A Frost Advisory runs from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday morning. But the chilly start in the 30s will be short lived. This will be scattered frost but you might want to cover any sensitive plants that may be vulnerable.
Take full advantage of a sunny and dry weekend. Temperatures are heading into the low 70s tomorrow with a few afternoon clouds. Sunday starts dry and warms into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees before scattered rain moves in Sunday night.
Rain is in the forecast each day Monday through Wednesday next week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.