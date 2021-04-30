Sunshine Friday & Slowly Warming This Weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The rain is out of here and now we set up a sunny and dry weekend.
Look for highs in the mid 60s on your Friday before a return to low 70s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday.
However, with the clear skies comes a slight chance for some frost early on Saturday morning, A Frost Advisory will be issued tonight from 2am to 9am Saturday.
This will be scattered but you might want to cover any sensitive plants that maybe in the ground.
Sunday looks warmer with the chance of a late evening shower.
Rain is in the forecast each day Monday through Thursday next week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.