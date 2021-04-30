‘Wakanda forever!’ Vice President Kamala Harris visits blaCk Coffee Lounge in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Vice President Kamala Harris stopped at blaCk Coffee Lounge on her way out of Cincinnati on Friday, ordering a “Wakanda” coffee with whole milk.
The Wakanda – a reference to the fictional African country at the heart of the Marvel movie Black Panther – is a blend of three different coffees.
BlaCk Coffee Lounge is a Downtown Cincinnati shop owned by Means Cameron and Marcus Ervin. The shop is next to Black Owned, a clothing store with the same owners.
Harris was in Cincinnati for a roundtable discussion on public transit with Cincinnati Metro CEO Darryl Haley and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, among others.
Harris visited blaCK Coffee Lounge with Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and his wife, Dena. Inside the shop, Harris talked with the manager about how the shop opened and how it has been faring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Harris said.
She ended the visit by saying, “Wakanda forever!”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.