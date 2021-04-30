Weekend Weather: Sun returns, frost advisory

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The rain is out of here, and we will be off to a sunny start to the weekend.
Look for highs in the mid-60s Friday before a return to low-70s on Saturday and upper-70s on Sunday.
However, with the clear skies comes a slight chance for some frost early on Saturday morning,
A Frost Advisory will be in effect 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday.
This will be scattered, but you might want to cover any sensitive plants that maybe in the ground.
Sunday looks warmer with the chance of a late evening shower.
Rain is in the forecast each day Monday through Thursday next week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.