Man pleads guilty to 1986 Northern Kentucky rape case

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An inmate currently serving time in California pleaded guilty to the 1986 rape and burglary of a woman in Covington.

A Kenton County grand jury indicted a man this week on rape charges dating back several decades in a case authorities describe as both unusual and important.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders says Jeffrey Holt, 51, admitted that he went into the victim’s home with a knife and then restrained her with a phone cord and raped her.

Holt also admitted to stealing some of the victim’s personal property, according to Sanders.

DNA was collected during a rape exam, but at that time, it didn’t match anyone.

Holt was later convicted in a separate rape and kidnapping case in California which led to his DNA being collected.

Investigators then identified him as a suspect in the Covington case.

Holt will be up for early release from prison in California in August 2027.

After that, he’ll have to serve another 20 years in Kentucky.

