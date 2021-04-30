Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Man pleads guilty to 1986 Northern Kentucky rape case

The case is complicated by an unusual extradition situation.
Man pleads guilty to 1986 Northern Kentucky rape case
By Courtney King and Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An inmate currently serving time in California pleaded guilty to the 1986 rape and burglary of a woman in Covington.

A Kenton County grand jury indicted a man this week on rape charges dating back several decades in a case authorities describe as both unusual and important.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders says Jeffrey Holt, 51, admitted that he went into the victim’s home with a knife and then restrained her with a phone cord and raped her.

Holt also admitted to stealing some of the victim’s personal property, according to Sanders.

34 years later, man indicted in ‘nightmare’ rape case in Northern Kentucky

DNA was collected during a rape exam, but at that time, it didn’t match anyone.

Holt was later convicted in a separate rape and kidnapping case in California which led to his DNA being collected.

Investigators then identified him as a suspect in the Covington case.

Holt will be up for early release from prison in California in August 2027.

After that, he’ll have to serve another 20 years in Kentucky.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a reported shooting in Norwood Tuesday night.
2 dead in shooting that spilled into multiple scenes in Norwood, Cincinnati
A heavy storm expected to hit Cincinnati Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up...
Midweek storm could be a problem for your Christmas decorations
Police investigate a reported shooting in Roselawn Tuesday night.
Teen, adult killed, third person critical in Roselawn shooting
Megan Hutchinson, 39, faces a charge of criminal trespassing. She will be back in court on Jan....
Neighbor helps police catch stranger looking into Wyoming home
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
What Joe Burrow said on ESPN’s Manningcast during Monday Night Football

Latest News

Huge car fire shuts down highway in NKY
WATCH: Huge car fire shuts down highway in NKY
Arrest made in connection with North College Hill homicide investigation.
Murder suspect arrested after man found shot inside burning car in North College Hill
In response to employee shortages in Ohio, the Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that could allow...
14, 15-year-olds could work late on school nights under Ohio Senate bill
The Ohio Supreme Court upheld Tytus Bailey's 46-year prison sentence on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
Ohio Supreme Court upholds sentence for man who kidnapped, raped homeless woman